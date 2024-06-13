KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Late Thursday morning, Aaron Boone said his Yankees were “hungry” to complete a four-game sweep of the Royals, not at all satisfied with the relative ease of their victories the first three games.

They appeared as if they’d eat well with a stirring eighth-inning comeback, but a rare hiccup by Clay Holmes cost them, as Maikel Garcia’s two-out, two-run double off the closer sent the Yankees to a 4-3 loss in front of 21,875 at Kauffman Stadium.

Holmes, who brought a 1.23 ERA into the day and was looking for his 20th save in 23 chances, allowed a one-out infield single to Drew Waters. After pinch hitter MJ Melendez grounded into a fielder's choice, Kyle Isbel singled to center to put runners at the corners with two outs, and Garcia yanked one down the third-base line to win it.

Royals righty Alec Marsh, who came in 5-3 with a 4.05 ERA, took a no-hitter into the seventh inning with the Royals leading 2-0. Juan Soto broke up the bid with a line-drive single to right to lead off the inning, but Marsh struck out two of three batters.

John Schreiber came on for the eighth, and the Royals’ lead went up in smoke. Slumping first baseman Anthony Rizzo, benched Sunday and Monday for what Boone hoped would be a mental “reset,” led off the inning with his first home run since May 10, a shot into the Royals' bullpen in right that made it 2-1.

After DJ LeMahieu grounded out, Austin Wells reached on an error by second baseman Garrett Hampson. Pinch runner Jahmai Jones went to third on a single to right by Trent Grisham and came in to tie it on Anthony Volpe’s RBI groundout to third. Soto — who else?— delivered the go-ahead run with a hard two-out single to right.

Luke Weaver, fourth in the AL among relievers in WHIP (0.73) and in opponents’ on-base percentage (.213), walked two with one out in the bottom of the eighth. But he got Salvador Perez to fly to right, then struck out Nelson Velazquez looking at a 96-mph fastball to end the inning.

The Yankees were on the verge of their 50th victory, but Holmes failed to take it home.