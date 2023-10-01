Yankees' disappointing season ends with loss to lowly Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A forgettable and disappointing Yankees season came to an end on Sunday afternoon with a 5-2 loss to the Royals at Kauffman Stadium.

And it launched the organization, which finished 82-80 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2016, into an offseason that is likely to be filled with changes.

Some potentially far bigger than others.

But those may well take their time organizationally to reveal themselves as general manager Brian Cashman and managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner — as well as the independent company the owner plans to bring in to evaluate every sector of the franchise — begin this week to sift through the wreckage.

Aaron Boone, who just finished his sixth year as manager and has one year left on his contract, said not being in the postseason isn't something he or the team plans on getting used to.

“We need to be playing this time of year. That’s the first thing,” Boone said when asked of his initial thoughts with the season officially over. “Take a little bit of solace in how these guys continued to show up, continued to prepare, continued to compete all the way to end and played well down the stretch when it wasn’t necessarily an easy thing to do.”

The Yankees, though eliminated from postseason contention Sept. 24, were more or less out of it by the end of August, when they began a youth movement that included bringing up Everson Peirera and Oswald Peraza and then, on Sept. 1, Jasson Dominguez and Austin Wells. The team played well overall down the stretch, going 21-11 since Aug. 28, tied for the second-best record (with the AL East champion Orioles) in the big leagues over that span.

On Sunday, the Yankees were shut down by veteran Zack Greinke, who finished the season with a 2-15 record and a 5.06 ERA for the 56-106 Royals. The righthander allowed one run and four hits in five innings. Michael King, who earned his way into strong consideration for a rotation spot next season with his performance since being stretched out in mid-August (a 1.05 ERA in his previous seven starts), had a hiccup in final start, allowing four runs and eight hits in four innings.

“I’m appreciative of that,” Boone said of the team’s play the final month. “But we know we still need to be playing this time of year, and that reality and disappointment certainly is upon us.”

Boone “broken-hearted” over Wakefield

Sunday brought the news that longtime pitcher Tim Wakefield, with whom Boone will be forever linked after hitting a walk-off home run against the knuckleballer to win Game 7 of the 2003 ALCS, died at the age of 57.

“My heart goes out to their family,” Boone said. “I know his wife is dealing with cancer herself and I know he’s got children. Kind of broken-hearted over that and just praying for the family. Thoughts to the Red Sox organization but around baseball where Tim was beloved. Obviously a sad day.”