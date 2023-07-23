Yankees beat Royals to complete their first series sweep in more than two months

On Sunday morning, Aaron Judge took live batting practice in hopes of returning to contribute to the Yankees in the future.

On Sunday afternoon, Anthony Rizzo finally found a way to contribute to the Yankees’ present.

The struggling first baseman broke out in a big way, going 4-for-4 with a home run and double in an 8-5 victory over the Royals at Yankee Stadium.

After a 1-5 road trip following the All-Star break, the Yankees (53-47) won three games over the hapless Royals (28-73) over the weekend, their first series sweep since May 19-21 at Cincinnati.

Rizzo had broken an 0-for-20 slump with a single on Saturday, but that was a mere warmup for Sunday’s heroics.

The highlight was his third-inning home run, his first since May 20, after which teammates good-naturedly gave him the silent treatment in the dugout.

Then they mobbed him.

“It’s easy to look at it and say, ‘I’m drowning,’ and, ‘I’m in the water,’” he said later. “But I just kept saying, ‘I’m on the boat just waiting for the winds to pick up and the sails to set.’”

Riizzo, 33, said he would not have had such perspective earlier in his career, but after 13 major league seasons, he knows this is part of the deal.

“You learn through the ebbs and flows of this game and really just going through it going through ups and downs,” he said, “knowing that it comes and goes no matter what.

“No matter how good you think it’s going or how bad you think it is, usually it evens out if you stay the course.”

Rizzo has made some adjustments, including changing his walkup music on Sunday to Taylor Swift’s “… Ready for It?”

“It’s her summer, really,” he said. “She’s helping the economy in every city she goes.”

Rizzo sprayed the ball around, doubling to left, homering to right and finishing with a hard single up the middle that manager Aaron Boone called his best at-bat of the day.

“When you’re through it, it’s not easy; it’s not fun,” Boone said. “But he’s got a lot of support in that (locker) room. Everything points to we should be able to get that out (of him) with the physical attributes he still possesses.

“So it was a good day for him. Excited for him.”

The Yankees scored four runs in the first inning against Royals starter Jordan Lyles (1-12). They began the game with four hits in a row, including a two-run homer by Gleyber Torres and Rizzo’s run-scoring double.

Luis Severino (2-4) seemed poised for his second consecutive strong start, but he gave up a two-run homer to Michael Massey on his final pitch, in the sixth inning, which tarnished his final line and got Kansas City within 5-3.

Severino threw 100 pitches in 5 2/3 innings, allowing three runs on eight hits, including two homers, and striking out five.

The Yankees got breathing room with a three-run eighth. They scored twice when Royals first baseman Nick Pratto threw away an attempted flip to his pitcher on a squibber by Oswald Peraza with the bases loaded and one out.

The Royals homered twice off Ron Marinaccio in the ninth.

It wasn’t pretty, but it was effective, and righted the Yankees’ ship after Boone said last Wednesday, “We stink right now.”

As the wait for Judge continues, getting Rizzo right would be a huge boost to the offense.

“Just being in the right position to hit is always my biggest thing,” he said. “Sometimes you get so out of whack that getting in the right position feels wrong.

“It’s fighting through the weird feelings, and today definitely was a big step in the right direction as far as feel.”

He added, “You get a couple of hits and you start getting more belief that you feel right again and you just want to keep that feeling bottled up and never lose it.”