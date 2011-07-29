Yankees sadly remember Irabu

Those Yankees who remain from the championship teams of the late 1990s remembered Hideki Irabu on Friday as a vibrant, personable man. "I was devastated, to be honest with you," Jorge Posada said. "I got to know him real well. A guy with a lot riding on his shoulders and I thought he did a hell of a job for us."

Irabu, 42, was found dead in his suburban Los Angeles home Wednesday afternoon. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department determined his death to be "an obvious suicide."

The Yankees held a moment of silence for Irabu before Friday night's game. "He was fun to be around," Derek Jeter said. "He had a good personality. I feel bad for him and his family."

Nova starts Game 2

Ivan Nova is set to start Game 2 of Saturday's split doubleheader. "Maybe he gets in a car accident," Joe Girardi said when asked why he didn't give a definite answer initially. "Maybe he wakes up and his ankle's sore. You will see Nova tomorrow unless something freaky happens."