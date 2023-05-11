Yankees' Luis Severino feeling good day after making first rehab start

A Yankees’ rotation that entered the season beat up potentially could get a boost in the near future.

But just how near hasn’t been determined.

Luis Severino, who started the season on the IL with a right lat strain, reported to the Stadium on Thursday feeling good a day after making his first rehab start with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Severino, who threw 49 pitches in his 3 1/3-inning outing Wednesday, will make another rehab start on Tuesday with either Double-A Somerset – the likely destination as the Patriots are home that night – or with Scranton, which is at Charlotte.

After Tuesday, it’s possible the Yankees choose to return him to the rotation and allow his build-up to continue in the majors. The safe bet, however, remains that the injury-prone Severino, who has appeared in 26 games (22 starts) since signing a four-year, $40-million extension in February 2019, makes a third rehab start and maybe even a fourth.

“We’ll make that decision (after Tuesday),” Boone said. “As for now, he’s got at least one more.”

Severino, whose fastball sat 95-97 mph Wednesday and peaked at just over 98, allowed one run – it came on a home run – two hits and a walk in the outing.

“Some rust but you expect that (in a first rehab start),” one rival talent evaluator said. “Pretty good overall but he needs more reps (in the minors). Wouldn’t put him out there (in the majors) yet.”

Extra bases

The Yankees optioned RHP Deivi Garcia back to Scranton after he threw three innings – and earned his first career save – to finish off Wednesday’s 11-3 victory over the A’s. RHP Ryan Weber, 3-3 with a 5.77 ERA in seven starts with Scranton, was called up Thursday to take Garcia’s spot. Weber posted a 0.84 ERA over four stints last season with the Yankees, appearing in five games total … RHP Tommy Kahnle, on the 60-day IL with right biceps tendinitis, threw a simulated game Thursday and could start a rehab assignment within the next two weeks.