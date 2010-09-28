Yankees ticket information for ALDS and ALCS

Tickets for possible Division Series and League Championship Series games at Yankee Stadium will go on sale online at yankees.com and via Ticketmaster phone at 877-469-9849 and Ticketmaster TTY at 800- 943-4327 at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

ALDS and ALCS tickets will not be available for purchase at Yankees Clubhouse Shops or through Ticketmaster outlets.

Because of the limited number available for sale, patrons will be limited to two tickets to one game of the ALDS or two tickets to one game of the ALCS, subject to availability.

Tickets purchased via the Internet for Division Series Games 1 and 2 must be purchased utilizing "print at home" technology.