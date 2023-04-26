Twins turn tables on punchless Yankees

MINNEAPOLIS — If nothing else the last 20-plus years, the Yankees could depend on a series against the Twins to right the ship if it happened to be listing.

Not this year.

The Yankees dropped their first season series against a team that has long been their personal speed bag — both in the regular season and postseason — by virtue of a 6-2 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night in front of a crowd of 19,201 on a 50-degree night at Target Field.

The Yankees (13-11), who have lost three in a row and four of their last five, fell to 2-4 against the Twins (14-10) this season with one game to go against them on Wednesday.

The last time the Yankees lost a season series against the Twins was 2001.

Tuesday night, the Yankees bats were quiet again, as they have been for much of the last week, producing eight hits, two by rookie shortstop Anthony Volpe.

Nestor Cortes, 3-0 with a 3.09 ERA coming in, allowed a season-high four runs (three earned) and five hits over five innings. The lefthander struck out six.

Twins righthander Joe Ryan — who dominated the Yankees 12 days before at the Stadium, striking out 10 over seven innings in which he allowed one run and three hits — wasn’t quite that sharp but he was sharp enough. He allowed two runs (one earned) and seven hits and did not walk a batter. Ryan struck out seven.

The Yankees did lead early.

Ryan (5-0, 2.81) retired Volpe and Anthony Rizzo in the first but Aaron Judge, batting third rather than his usual No. 2 spot in the order, singled to left. He advanced to second on a wild pitch and came in on DJ LeMahieu’s single to right to make it 1-0. LeMahieu came into the night slashing .364/.462/.545 in his last 10 games.

Cortes faced his first bit of trouble in the second. Byron Buxton, who would hurt him later, smoked a double into the corner in left leading off and Cortes responded by getting Jose Miranda to foul out to Jose Trevino and striking out Ryan Jeffers. Willi Castro walked but Cortes struck out Trevor Larnach swinging at a 91-mph fastball for the third out.

The Twins took the lead in the third. Michael A. Taylor hit a leadoff grounder to short that Volpe whiffed on for an error, his third of the season.

Donovan Solano roped a 3-and-1 fastball into the leftfield corner, the RBI double tying it at 1-1. After the struggling Carlos Correa struck out, Jorge Polanco ripped a 1-and-1 changeup into left for an RBI double that made it 2-1.

Ryan provided a shutdown fourth, retiring the Yankees in order on 11 pitches.

The Yankees drew even in the fifth, this time aided by some shoddy Twins’ work in the field. Aaron Hicks led off with a bullet past Solano and Volpe followed with his second hit of the night. Rizzo struck out looking and Judge hit a ground smash to third that should have been the start of a 5-4-3 inning-ending double play. But Solano failed to catch the relay throw from Polanco, the second baseman, with the error allowing Hicks to score to make it 2-2.

The Twins retook the lead in the sixth — for good — in driving Cortes from the game. Polanco led off with his second double of the night and Buxton, after a mound visit, crushed a 3-and-2 cutter to left, his fourth homer making it 4-2.

Ron Marinaccio, whom opposing team batters were just 2-for-30 (.067) against coming into the night, relieved and struck out Miranda. Jeffers reached on an infield single and Castro struck out. But Larnach teed off on a first-pitch changeup, generally considered Marinaccio’s best pitch, and blasted it 420 feet to center, his third homer making it 6-2.

Ryan gave the Twins another shutdown inning in the seventh, setting down the Yankees in order.