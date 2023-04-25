Yankees summon Nick Ramirez, send Greg Weissert to Triple-A

MINNEAPOLIS – In need of a fresh arm after starter Jhony Brito taxed the bullpen by lasting just 2 2/3 innings Monday night, the Yankees summoned Nick Ramirez Tuesday from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and sent Greg Weissert back to the minors.

Ramirez, who gives the Yankees a second lefthander in their bullpen (to go with Wandy Peralta), was a non-roster invitee to spring training who impressed the club with his arsenal of pitches, his slider in particular.

“Throwing strikes, getting ahead of hitters (with it),” Ramirez said in the clubhouse before Tuesday’s game of the pitch, which is more in line with the “sweeper” pitch that is currently getting so much attention in the game (it’s still a slider but with more of a horizontal movement).

The 33-year-old Ramirez has experience in the majors. He most recently appeared in 13 games with the Padres in 2021 (he had a 5.75 ERA and struck out 14 in 20 1/3 innings). His most extensive time in the big leagues came in 2019 when he posted a 4.07 ERA in 46 games, striking out 74 in 79 2/3 innings.

“We’ve liked him all spring,” Aaron Boone said of Ramirez before Tuesday's game against the Twins. “We felt early on that there was a role there. Obviously not being on the roster (out of camp) made it a little more challenging initially for him. But I think from jump street (Day 1 of spring training) from myself to our pitching group to the front office, we very much felt like this guy was going to play a role for us this year.”

Ramirez, whom the Yankees could use as a multi-inning reliever if need be, had a 1.74 ERA and a 0.68 WHIP in 10 1/3 innings (eight games) with Scranton.

Weissert, the Bay Shore native who threw 39 pitches in two innings of relief in Monday night’s 6-1 loss, posted a 2.08 in four appearances after being recalled from Triple-A on April 14.