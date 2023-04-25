Former Yankees Sonny Gray, Joey Gallo torment their old team

MINNEAPOLIS — Two players who wilted under the spotlight that comes with playing for the Yankees tag-teamed to do in their former team Monday night.

Sonny Gray continued his stellar start to the season with seven scoreless innings and Joey Gallo hit a 432-foot home run as the Twins beat the Yankees, 6-1, in front of 16,242 fans at Target Field on a frigid 43-degree night (the swirling wind present throughout made it feel much colder).

Gray, the marquee addition at the 2017 trade deadline who went 15-16 with a 4.51 ERA in 2017-18 with the Yankees, improved to 3-0 with a 0.62 ERA this season after allowing three hits and two walks. The righthander struck out eight.

Gallo — a two-time All-Star who arrived in the Bronx with much fanfare at the 2021 deadline but who hit .159 with 25 homers and a .660 OPS with the Yankees and heard the loudest boos at the Stadium of anyone not named Aaron Hicks before being dealt to the Dodgers before last year’s trade deadline — hit his sixth homer Monday. Now playing primarily first base, he hit a solo shot off Greg Weissert in the fourth to make it 4-0.

The Yankees (13-10), who came into the night 72-30 against the Twins since 2008, were held to six hits as they lost for the third time in five tries against. Minnesota in 2023. They have scored 33 runs in the last 11 games and haven't managed more than three in nine of those games.

After Gray departed, the Yankees loaded the bases with two outs in the eighth against righthander Griffin Jax but Anthony Rizzo struck out on three pitches, the last of those swinging at a slider down and in.

The Yankees loaded the bases with none out in the ninth but managed only one run.

Jhony Brito, tagged for seven first-inning runs in a loss to the Twins on April 13, was better than that Monday, but only by degree. The rookie righthander, who fell to 2-2 with a 6.11 ERA, allowed three runs, three hits and three walks in 2 2/3 innings.

Brito, who retired five of the first six batters, got into a massive jam in the third as the Twins took the lead.

He waked Christian Vazquez to open the inning and back-to-back singles by Michael A. Taylor and Max Kepler loaded the bases for Carlos Correa. Brito got ahead of the shortstop 0-and-2 before finishing him off with a darting curveball that dropped out of the zone. Jorge Polanco, however, swatted a full-count changeup that came in slightly outside to right for a two-run single that made it 2-0 and put runners at the corners. Byron Buxton sent a liner back to the mound that hit off what appeared to be the back of Brito’s pitching hand for a 1-3 putout at first but made it 3-0.

Gray, who needed just 35 pitches to navigate the first three innings, allowed a one-out double to rightfield in the fourth to Aaron Judge, who came into the at-bat in a 5-for-38 (.132) skid. Gray got out it, retiring Rizzo on a grounder to second and striking out Gleyber Torres swinging at a slider.

The Yankees did not put another runner in scoring position until the eighth, when Jose Trevino singled with one out and Anthony Volpe singled with two outs. Judge reached on a throwing error by third baseman Jose Miranda to load the bases for Rizzo, who went down on three pitches.

The Twins made it 5-0 in the sixth against Albert Abreu. Taylor led off with a single and Kepler followed with a grounder back to the pitcher. Abreu fired to Volpe at second to force Taylor but the shortstop threw wildly to first for an error that put Kepler at second. Correa fouled out, but Polanco lifted a fly down the leftfield line that Oswaldo Cabrera, charging hard, got to, but the ball banged off his glove for an RBI double.