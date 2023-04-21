Vlad Guerrero Jr. is by no means a Yankees fan

Vlad Guerrero Jr. didn’t back away from his offseason comments about someday playing for the Yankees. Or, rather, not playing for them. Ever.

"I like to play in New York. I like to kill the Yankees," Guerrero told a Spanish language outlet in November. “I would never sign with the Yankees, not even dead."

Asked about that before Friday night’s game, he said through his interpreter: “It’s a personal thing. It goes back with my family, so that’s my decision and I would never change that.”

The two-time All-Star did not go into specifics, but this much is certain: Money almost always talks.

So if Guerrero, who can’t become a free agent until 2026, doesn’t stay with the Blue Jays and a team such as, say, the Yankees comes calling with a $400 million-plus contract, all bets will be off.

Additionally, Guerrero, the son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero, has always relished playing at Yankee Stadium. Entering Friday night, he was hitting .289 with 10 homers and a .922 OPS in 31 career games in the Bronx. He hit a two-run homer off Domingo German in the first inning to give the Blue Jays a 2-0 lead.

Guerrero has been especially tough on Gerrit Cole (9-for-26 with two homers and a 1.054 OPS), who will start Saturday against Alek Manoah.

“I mean, imagine since you’re a little kid, you dream to play at Yankee Stadium,” Guerrero said. “It’s a stadium where you want to perform, you want to hit. So that’s my mentality all the time when I come here.”

Donaldson setback

In Tuesday’s rehab game with Double-A Somerset, third baseman Josh Donaldson aggravated the right hamstring strain that has had him on the injured list since April 6. Aaron Boone said it’s a Grade 1 strain that will sideline Donaldson for at least “another couple of weeks.”

Oswald Peraza, who has appeared only in games at shortstop — his natural position — and second base in his professional career, got the start Friday night at third base and could see additional time there in the coming weeks.

“There’s no question he can play the position,” said Boone, who played primarily at third during his 12 years in the majors.