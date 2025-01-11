SportsBaseballNew York Yankees

MLB issues indefinite ban on two Yankees fans for interfering in World Series play

Fans interfere with a foul ball caught by Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts during the first inning of World Series Game 4. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Erik Bolanderik.boland@newsday.comeboland11

The two fans who aggressively interfered with Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts during Game 4 of last October’s World Series were quickly ejected that night from Yankee Stadium.

They’ve stayed ejected.

Earlier this week, Major League Baseball sent the fans, Austin Capobianco and John P. Hansen, a letter stating they had been “banned indefinitely from attending any events sponsored by or associated with MLB.”

In the letter, a copy of which was provided to Newsday by a source, the league stated to the fans: “On Oct. 29, 2024, during Game 4 of the World Series at Yankee Stadium, you interfered with play by intentionally and forcefully grabbing a player. Your conduct posed a serious risk to the health and safety of the player and went far over the line of acceptable fan behavior . . . Based on your conduct, Major League Baseball is banning you indefinitely from all MLB stadiums, offices, and other facilities. You are also hereby banned indefinitely from attending any events sponsored by or associated with MLB. Please be advised that if you are discovered at any MLB property or event, you will be removed from the premises and subject to arrest for trespass.”

Hansen could not be reached Friday, and Capobianco did not respond to a text seeking comment. The Yankees had no official comment Friday, instead referring to the organization’s first comments in the hours after last October’s incident. In that statement, the Yankee used the phrase “egregious and unacceptable” to describe what occurred.

The incident took place in the bottom of the first inning of Game 4 — which the Yankees would win, 11-4 — when Betts, the rightfielder, jumped and caught at the wall in deep foul ground on a Gleyber Torres fly ball. As the leaping Betts’ closed glove hovered above the wall, one fan secured Betts right hand while the other fan secured with both of his hands the outfielder’s glove and eventually wrested the ball out.

The play resulted in Torres being called out due to fan interference.

And resulted in the fans’ being, as of now, indefinitely banned.

With Laura Albanese

Erik Boland started in Newsday's sports department in 2002. He covered high school and college sports, then shifted to the Jets beat. He has covered the Yankees since 2009.

