Yankees will be flush with roster expansion, call-ups

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Big-league rosters expand Thursday and there will be reinforcements from the Yankees’ system Friday when the Bombers start a three-game series in Baltimore.

Just not, perhaps, quite as many as in previous years.

“We have a lot of our young kids here now,” Joe Girardi said before Tuesday night’s game. “But we’re going to call some guys up.”

Girardi said the bullpen could use some help, with RHP Bryan Mitchell likely near the top of the list to be promoted. Mitchell recently came off the DL after missing much of the season with the broken left toe he suffered just before spring training ended.

Among the other pitching candidates are LHP James Pazos, and RHPs Nick Goody and Johnny Barbato.

RHP Luis Severino, whom the Yankees sent down to throw a changeup he all but abandoned this season, is also a possibility.

“I think at some point we’ll probably see him again this year,” Girardi said, not dismissing the notion of putting the 22-year-old in the bullpen. “We’re trying to help him develop so he’s more of a finished product, but I would imagine his names going to come up a lot in conversation.”

Among the position players that could be called up are INF Rob Refsnyder and OF Ben Gamel, who on Tuesday was named the 2016 International League MVP. Game produced a .309/.366/.422 slash line, with six homers, 51 RBIs, five triples, 26 doubles and 19 stolen bases, in 115 games.

Shreve up, Yates down

The Yankees recalled LHP Chasen Shreve and optioned RHP Kirby Yates, who worked three of the previous four games, to rookie-level Pulaski (Virginia). Yates is also a candidate to be called up when rosters expand.

Yankees get two

The Bombers acquired OF Tito Polo and LHP Stephen Tarpley from the Pirates as the players to be named later, completing the deal that sent RHP Ivan Nova to Pittsburgh Aug. 1.