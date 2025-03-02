Yankees -- including Aaron Judge -- have gotten a good look at Newfield's Sean Boyle, and they like what they see

TAMPA, Fla. — A given player’s individual locker in the Steinbrenner Field home clubhouse generally is indistinguishable from another’s.

The wooden cubicle is stuffed with an assortment of items you’d expect — a variety of shoes and cleats, gloves, an assortment of jerseys, T-shirts, a team-issued IPad, maybe some personal items such as deodorant and/or cologne, packages from equipment suppliers, perhaps some mail.

Sean Boyle, a Newfield High School graduate who pitched at Suffolk CC and was plucked by the Yankees in the 25th round of the 2018 draft out of Dallas Baptist University, has many of those items. He also has something that can only be described as a rarity.

Sitting one of the small shelves: a Rubik’s Cube.

“That was from 2019,” Boyle said with a smile.

Assigned then to Pulaski of the Appalachian League (rookie ball) and faced with what he described as “two-to-four-hour bus rides every day” with “no cell reception” on trips to outskirts such as — on this day, Johnson City, Tennessee — Boyle bought a Rubik’s Cube from a local strip mall to keep himself occupied.

It took Boyle, he estimated, “about a month” to be able to solve it, his fastest time to date “31 ½ seconds,” but attempts are ongoing to better that.

An unconventional tool, to say the least, for passing the time when it comes to baseball players.

Then again, nothing about the 28-year-old Boyle’s baseball journey to his second big-league camp with the Yankees as a non-roster invitee can be described as conventional.

And it starts with, well, his start in the game.

The vast majority of players in any professional clubhouse, regardless of level, showed a faculty for the sport early, more often than not in their pre-teen years.

Boyle, who said he didn’t come from a “sports” family, began playing baseball essentially on a whim as a teen.

“I literally started watching the Mets because my cousins were playing baseball, they were younger, I liked it and I got into it,'' he said. "Started watching the Mets, became a Mets fan and finally I was like, ‘All right, I’m going to try and play.' So I got a glove and started throwing.”

He tried out for the team at Newfield as a freshman and was cut. Undeterred, he played that season with the Middle Country Youth Association, finding one of his first coaching mentors in Bill Callahan.

His parents, Wayne and Carole, were instantly supportive of Boyle’s newfound love, cutting down trees in the backyard of their home in Selden and putting in a regulation infield, complete with bases 90 feet apart and a pitching mound (and a batting cage behind it). Picture Field of Dreams without the cornstalks.

A year later, Boyle made the junior varsity team, coached by Eric Joyner, though first impressions were deceiving.

Boyle did not exactly look the part.

Danny Walsh, now Newfield’s head coach but then a Newfield assistant, watched Boyle arrive for tryouts . . . in a pair of jean shorts and a collared golf shirt.

Then he watched Boyle play catch.

Getting past the wardrobe, Walsh recalled saying to one of the other coaches: “That kid over there, there’s potential with that arm.”

Boyle made the varsity team, coached by Mike Zoda and Paul Peterson, his junior season but played primarily in the field, not focusing full-time on pitching until his senior year.

This, however, is not a story of a hotshot high school senior bursting onto the radar of major league scouts. Boyle pitched at Suffolk CC for coach Eric Brown before transitioning to Dallas Baptist. It was there that Yankees amateur scouts took notice, and the righthander was drafted in 2018.

Boyle, with a homemade delivery in which he almost slings the ball from a three-quarter angle — Aaron Judge, whom Boyle struck out with a changeup earlier in camp during a simulated game, admiringly called the delivery “funky” and noted Boyle's ability to “work both sides of the plate” — is not a seed-thrower.

He’s made two appearances, striking out six and walking three in 5 2/3 scoreless innings. On Friday night, Boyle piggybacked Gerrit Cole and allowed one hit and two walks in 2 2/3 innings in which he struck out four. He got Arjun Nimmala on an 87-mph changeup, Anthony Santander (a consistent pain for Yankees pitchers during his time in Baltimore) on a 92-mph sinker, Orelvis Martinez on an 86-mph changeup and Tyler Heineman on an 81-mph sweeper.

“I was told early on I’m one of those guys who’s going to have to pitch,” the affable Boyle said. “I’m not going to out-stuff you. I like to use a little bit of everything.”

Boyle, like so many minor-leaguers, had his development slowed in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic canceled all minor-league seasons, but he steadily rose through the Yankees' system in 2021, landing late in the year with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

He had a solid 2022 — posting a 3.71 ERA between Double-A Somerset and Scranton and striking out 160 in 155 1/3 innings — which earned him his first invite to big-league camp in spring 2023.

But all wasn’t what it seemed as “halfway through 2022, my elbow just wasn’t recovering the way I was used to,” Boyle said.

He pitched through the discomfort and got through spring training 2023, but after a rough start with Scranton that season, finally said something to trainers in May 2023. Sure enough, Tommy John surgery followed a month later.

The elbow reconstruction wiped out the rest of Boyle’s 2023, but his rehab was relatively seamless. He returned in 2024, appearing in a combined 16 games between the Florida Complex League Yankees (rookie ball), High-A Hudson Valley and Somerset.

This big-league camp has felt different from his first in ’23 because he’s more comfortable sharing a clubhouse with starssuch as Judge, Gerrit Cole, etc., but first and foremost, because he feels healthy. The best he’s felt, he said, “since high school.”

“It’s incredible,” Boyle said, taking a moment to knock on his wooden clubhouse locker. “Something as little as I used to take an ibuprofen before a bullpen just like as a mental checkpoint. It made me feel ready and loose. I don’t have to do that kind of stuff anymore. It feels really nice.”

After Boyle’s simulated game in which he struck out Judge, the captain made a beeline for the pitcher as he got to the dugout, gave him a fist-bump and offered some encouraging words.

“From what I’ve seen so far, the most important thing is that sneaky fastball, he’s got a good feel for that, a sinker to both sides of the plate, throws a little slider or changeup in there when he needs to,” Judge said. “It’s impressive to watch. I’ve been waiting to see him get out there on the mound for a while, and excited he’s feeling good and doing his thing. Boonie [manager Aaron Boone] says it every year in spring training, that we’re going to use a lot of you [during the year]. Even if you don’t make the roster out of the spring, we’re going to use the majority of you guys in this room, and I think he’ll definitely be a guy we’ll see in New York and will give us some big-time innings at some point.”

Before Friday’s game against Toronto, Boone said Boyle indeed had made an impact in camp.

“He’s interesting,” Boone said. “Good, natural right-on-right guy. He’s got that good two-seamer. Looks like he’s got some command. He’s a guy that could absolutely figure into things as time goes on.”

The natural question is when that time might be. Fickle game that baseball is, it could be this season, could be next, might not be at all.

Boyle arrived Saturday morning and had a closed-door meeting with Boone, who informed him that he had been reassigned to minor-league camp. It was a momentary disappointment, to be sure, but Luis Gil was reassigned around this time last season and ended up as the American League Rookie of the Year.

Fickle game.

The goal for any player in any camp is the major leagues, but Boyle said among the things he’s learned on his journey is: “control what you can control. You can’t play GM.”

“Probably the biggest thing I hope to do is show I can get guys out at the big-league level, and when I’m called upon, just be ready,” he said. “Whether that’s early in the season, late in the season, or if doesn’t happen this year, as long as I can show that, I think that’s’ a good goal for me.”