SportsBaseball

Reliever Yimi García and Toronto Blue Jays agree to $15 million, 2-year contract, AP source says

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Yimi Garcia works against the Minnesota...

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Yimi Garcia works against the Minnesota Twins during the fifth inning of Game 2 of an AL wild-card baseball playoff series Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Minneapolis. Credit: AP/Bruce Kluckhohn

By The Associated Press

DALLAS — Right-hander Yimi García is returning to the Toronto Blue Jays, agreeing to a $15 million, two-year contract, a person with knowledge of the talks told The Associated Press.

The person spoke Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the agreement was subject to a successful physical.

García, 34, was traded from Toronto to Seattle on July 26 for outfielder Jonatan Clase and catcher/outfielder Jacob Sharp. He had a 6.00 ERA in nine innings over 10 appearances for the Mariners.

He was 3-0 with a 3.46 ERA and five saves overall this year in 39 games and 39 innings.

García is 22-29 with a 3.59 ERA and 26 saves over 10 seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers (2014-19), Miami (2020-21), Houston (2021), Toronto (2022-24) and Seattle. He missed the 2017 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

More MLB news

Red Sox and Aroldis Chapman finalize $10.75 million, one-year contract
Lennon: Is Fried a part of Yanks' puzzle or an impulse buy?3m read
Mets sell Triple-A Syracuse, High-A Brooklyn to minor-league conglomerate1m read
Mets, Yanks gear up for wooing of Japanese sensation Sasaki3m read
Detroit Tigers sign RHP Alex Cobb to $15 million, 1-year contract1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME