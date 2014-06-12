Yoenis Cespedes makes two must-see throws

If the U.S. ever needs to launch men back to the moon, it's good to know we could just use Yoenis Cespedes' rocket arm.

The Athletics leftfielder made tremendous -- and that might be underselling it -- throws on back-to-back nights to cut down Angels baserunners at home and third, respectively.

Of course, Cespedes didn't play the balls in play all that well, which is why he had to uncork his awesome throws. But alls well that ends in an out.

(App users can watch the video here: http://atmlb.com/UwjC0v)