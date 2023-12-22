Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Dodgers agree to 12-year deal, reports say

The Mets and Yankees have struck out on Yoshinobu Yamomoto.

Both clubs failed to sign the highly-coveted Japanese pitcher, who reportedly will join the Dodgers for the 2024 season. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Yamamoto and the Dodgers agreed to a 12-year contract worth $325 million, just 10 days after the club agreed to a 10-year, $700-million deal with Shohei Ohtani.

In Yamamoto, the Dodgers landed a pitcher who was even more accomplished than last year's prized free agent Kodai Senga in Nippon Professional Baseball before coming stateside. His 1.21 ERA and 0.88 WHIP for the Orix Buffaloes last season were good for his third consecutive Sawamura Award, the Japanese equivalent of the Cy Young. Across seven seasons, Yamamoto had a 1.82 ERA and 0.94 WHIP.

That dominance plus his relative young age — 2024 will be his age-25 season — is why Yamamoto was wanted so badly by the Dodgers, Mets, Yankees and just about every other big-market team, reportedly including the Giants, Red Sox, Blue Jays and others.

Acquiring a top-tier pitcher at that stage of his career usually requires giving up a haul of prospects, a price teams often are reluctant to pay. They usually don’t become free agents until, at best, their late 20s. Even then, under MLB’s system, signing a player like that also would mean losing a top draft pick.

So Yamamoto represented an uncommon opportunity for teams to acquire a pitcher at the theoretical front end of his prime at the cost of nothing but money (and no draft-pick penalty).

Hence the massive contract.

With Tim Healey