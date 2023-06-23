SportsBasketball

2023 NBA Draft Selections

By The Associated Press

1. San Antonio, Victor Wembanyama, c, Metropolitans 92 (France).

2. Charlotte, Brandon Miller, f, Alabama.

3. Portland, Scoot Henderson, g, G-League Ignite.

4. Houston, Amen Thompson, g, Overtime Elite.

5. Detroit, Ausar Thompson, g, Overtime Elite.

6. Orlando, Anthony Black, g, Arkansas.

7. a-Indiana, Bilal Coulibaly, f, Metropolitans 92 (France).

8. b-Washington, Jarace Walker, f, Houston.

9. Utah, Taylor Hendricks, f, UCF.

10. Dallas, Carson Wallace, g, Kentucky.

a-Indiana from Washington.

b-Washington from Indiana.

MORE

More NBA news

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCritical LI Information You NeedDigital Access$1 for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME