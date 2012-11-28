76ers hold off Mavericks, Elton Brand

George Hill's high-arching shot over Dwight Howard went in with 0.1 seconds left, and the Indiana Pacers withstood Kobe Bryant's 40-point performance and the Lakers' last-minute rally for a 79-77 victory.

Hill scored 19 points and hit that enormous clutch shot for the Pacers, who won their third straight road game over the Lakers after losing 11 consecutive regular-season games since Staples Center opened in 1999.

Bryant hit a tying three-pointer with 24.5 seconds left and produced the 114th 40-point game of his career despite playing with an apparent case of the flu for the Lakers, who dropped to 2-3 under new coach Mike D'Antoni.

76ers 100, Mavericks 98: Evan Turner scored 22 points and Thaddeus Young had 20 to lead host Philadelphia.

Elton Brand scored a season-high 17 points for the Mavericks in his first game against the Sixers since they used their one-time amnesty provision over the summer in the new labor deal to let him go.

Rockets 117, Raptors 101: James Harden scored 24 points and matched a career high with 12 assists and Jeremy Lin had 16 points and 10 assists for Houston. Lin went 7 for 9 from the field, his best shooting game of the season. Patrick Patterson added 22 points and Omer Asik had 13 points and 18 rebounds for the Rockets, who have won four in a row. Andrea Bargnani scored 21 points for the Raptors, who have lost five straight.

The Rockets planned to fly to Minneapolis immediately after the game to attend Wednesday's funeral for Sasha McHale, the 23-year-old daughter of coach Kevin McHale.

Suns 91, Cavaliers 78: Goran Dragic totaled 19 points for visiting Phoenix, which scored the final 14 points of the third quarter. Anderson Varejao had 20 points and 18 rebounds for his sixth straight double-double for Cleveland, which has lost 10 of 11.

Timberwolves 97, Kings 89: Kevin Love had 23 points and pulled down 24 rebounds to lead five players in double figures for visiting Minnesota.

-- AP