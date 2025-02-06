Wizards agree to trade Jared Butler to 76ers, get Reggie Jackson and 1st-round pick, AP source says

The Washington Wizards have agreed to trade guard Jared Butler and four second-round draft picks to the Philadelphia 76ers for guard Reggie Jackson and a 2026 first-rounder, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday because the trade hadn't been announced.

The rebuilding Wizards add a first-round pick in the trade, while Philadelphia acquires the 24-year-old Butler, who is averaging 6.9 points per game this season.

Washington has also requested waivers on forward Sidy Cissoko after acquiring him from Sacramento in a deal Wednesday.