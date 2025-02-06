SportsBasketball

Wizards agree to trade Jared Butler to 76ers, get Reggie Jackson and 1st-round pick, AP source says

Washington Wizards forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. (7), guard Jared Butler...

Washington Wizards forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. (7), guard Jared Butler (4), and forward Justin Champagnie (9) walk to the bench for a timeout during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, in Washington. Credit: AP/Jess Rapfogel

By The Associated Press

The Washington Wizards have agreed to trade guard Jared Butler and four second-round draft picks to the Philadelphia 76ers for guard Reggie Jackson and a 2026 first-rounder, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday because the trade hadn't been announced.

The rebuilding Wizards add a first-round pick in the trade, while Philadelphia acquires the 24-year-old Butler, who is averaging 6.9 points per game this season.

Washington has also requested waivers on forward Sidy Cissoko after acquiring him from Sacramento in a deal Wednesday.

More NBA news

Wizards agree to trade Jared Butler to 76ers, get Reggie Jackson and 1st-round pick, AP source says
Jimmy Butler is headed to the Golden State Warriors, Andrew Wiggins to Miami Heat, AP source says4m read
Celtics trade wing Jaden Springer to Rockets for conditional second-round pick
Portland's WNBA and NWSL teams will share the first joint training facility1m read
Chet Holmgren announces that he's rejoining the Thunder lineup after 3-month absence

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME