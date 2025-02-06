Wizards agree to trade Jared Butler to 76ers, get Reggie Jackson and 1st-round pick, AP source says
The Washington Wizards have agreed to trade guard Jared Butler and four second-round draft picks to the Philadelphia 76ers for guard Reggie Jackson and a 2026 first-rounder, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday because the trade hadn't been announced.
The rebuilding Wizards add a first-round pick in the trade, while Philadelphia acquires the 24-year-old Butler, who is averaging 6.9 points per game this season.
Washington has also requested waivers on forward Sidy Cissoko after acquiring him from Sacramento in a deal Wednesday.
More NBA news
Wizards agree to trade Jared Butler to 76ers, get Reggie Jackson and 1st-round pick, AP source says
Jimmy Butler is headed to the Golden State Warriors, Andrew Wiggins to Miami Heat, AP source says4m read
Celtics trade wing Jaden Springer to Rockets for conditional second-round pick
Portland's WNBA and NWSL teams will share the first joint training facility1m read
Chet Holmgren announces that he's rejoining the Thunder lineup after 3-month absence