SportsBasketball

NBAGL Winter Showcase Cup Championship Glance

By The Associated Press

Indiana 113, Capital City 102

Austin 121, Maine 116

Santa Cruz 116, Motor City 112

Westchester 114, Mexico City 104

Brimingham 116, Rip City 109

Raptors 129, Sioux Falls 110

Osceola 121, South Bay 113

College Park 100, Ontario 87

Cleveland 100, G League 88

Grand Rapids 103, Windy City 87

Rio Grande Valley 114. Memphis 106

Delaware 133, Texas 129

Austin 114, Long Island 100

Oklahoma City 117, Wisconsin 116

Iowa 121, Greensboro 92

Salt Lake City 122, Maine 99

Westchester 127, Santa Cruz 114

Indiana 106, College Park 104

Mexico City 115, Motor City 100

Rip City 117, Rio Grande Valley 103

South Bay 128, Delaware 126

Birmingham 112, Stockton 107

Grand Rapids 113, G League 90

Ontario 128, Capital City 103

Raptors 113, Memphis 98

Long Island 115, Iowa 105

Oklahoma City 121, Cleveland 103

Greensboro 106, Salt Lake 102

Osceola 133, Sioux Falls 116

Texas 121, Wisconsin 103

Stockton Kings 99, Windy City 94

Westchester 107, Indiana 99

<

More NBA news

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering Long Island like no one else canDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME