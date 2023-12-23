NBAGL Winter Showcase Cup Championship Glance
Indiana 113, Capital City 102
Austin 121, Maine 116
Santa Cruz 116, Motor City 112
Westchester 114, Mexico City 104
Brimingham 116, Rip City 109
Raptors 129, Sioux Falls 110
Osceola 121, South Bay 113
College Park 100, Ontario 87
Cleveland 100, G League 88
Grand Rapids 103, Windy City 87
Rio Grande Valley 114. Memphis 106
Delaware 133, Texas 129
Austin 114, Long Island 100
Oklahoma City 117, Wisconsin 116
Iowa 121, Greensboro 92
Salt Lake City 122, Maine 99
Westchester 127, Santa Cruz 114
Indiana 106, College Park 104
Mexico City 115, Motor City 100
Rip City 117, Rio Grande Valley 103
South Bay 128, Delaware 126
Birmingham 112, Stockton 107
Grand Rapids 113, G League 90
Ontario 128, Capital City 103
Raptors 113, Memphis 98
Long Island 115, Iowa 105
Oklahoma City 121, Cleveland 103
Greensboro 106, Salt Lake 102
Osceola 133, Sioux Falls 116
Texas 121, Wisconsin 103
Stockton Kings 99, Windy City 94
Westchester 107, Indiana 99
<