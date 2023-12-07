SportsBasketball

Bulls guard Zach LaVine needs 3 to 4 more weeks of rehab on right foot

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) drives to the basket...

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) drives to the basket against Brooklyn Nets center Day'Ron Sharpe (20) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in New York. Credit: AP/Noah K. Murray

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine could be sidelined through the rest of December because of inflammation in his right foot.

The Bulls said Wednesday night after their 111-100 victory over Charlotte that the two-time All-Star will need three to four more weeks of rehab. LaVine missed his third straight game, with Chicago going 3-0.

LaVine signed a five-year, $215.16 million extension after the 2021-22 season. He's averaging 21 points in 18 games — and has been the topic of recent trade speculation.

More NBA news

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME