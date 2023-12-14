Davis helps Lakers overcome James' absense, send Spurs to 18th straight loss

SAN ANTONIO — Anthony Davis had 37 points and 10 rebound and the Los Angeles Lakers held off Victor Wembanyama and San Antonio 122-119 on Wednesday night, extending the Spurs' franchise-record losing streak to 18.

The Lakers were without LeBron James, with the four-time MVP sitting out the first of two straight games in San Antonio because of left calf injury. The teams will meet again Friday night.

Wembanyama had 30 points, 13 rebounds and six blocks for San Antonio, which has not won since Nov. 2. Keldon Johnson added 28 points, and Malaki Branham had 16.

After the Spurs trailed by 20 points early in the fourth quarter, Wembanyama’s 3-pointer over Davis cut the Lakers’ lead to 115-110 with 1:29 remaining. Wembanyama made one of two free throws to cut it to 117-116 with 22 seconds remaining.

Wembanyama fouled out for the first time in his career after sticking his leg out on a missed 3-pointer with 8.8 seconds remaining and the Lakers up 119-116.

Taurean Prince added 17 points to help the NBA In-Season Tournament champion Lakers win for the fifth time in six games. Austin Reaves had 15 points, and D’Angelo Russell had 12 points and 10 assists.

Davis rolled his left ankle on the Lakers’ opening possession but remained in the game. Davis writhed in pain on the baseline after missing an attempted layup that began with a quick spin to his right to evade Wembanyama. The Lakers quickly called a timeout to check on Davis, who used the break to stretch and run to loosen up the injury.

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) is fouled by Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) as he tries to score during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. Credit: AP/Eric Gay

Davis shot 10 for 15 from the field in scoring 24 points in the first half. His points included bullying Wembanyama out of position under the rim to clear space for a monstrous, one-handed dunk on the rookie with 3:57 remaining in the first half.

Wembanyama would get some payback in the final minute, spinning away from Davis under the rim for a one-handed slam. The No. 1 pick out of France had two blocks and two dunks in the final 45 seconds of the first half.

UP NEXT

Lakers: At San Antonio on Friday.

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) reacts after scoring over San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. Credit: AP/Eric Gay

Spurs: Host L.A. Lakers on Friday.