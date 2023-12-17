Haliburton miss Pacers' game at Minnesota with bruised left knee

MINNEAPOLIS — Tyrese Haliburton missed Indiana's game at Minnesota on Saturday night with a bruised left knee.

Haliburton left Friday’s 137-123 loss in Washington after hitting knees with a Wizards player. Pacers coach Rick Carlisle did not provide a timetable Saturday on how long Haliburton would be out.

The team’s leading scorer at 25.7 points per game and league leader in assists with 12 per game, Haliburton is shooting 51.5% from the field and 43.5% from 3-point range.

Running an Indiana offense that averages a league-best 128.2 points, Haliburton has recorded 17 double-doubles this season, tops among NBA guards.

The Pacers are playing their third game in four nights, and did not arrive in Minnesota until Saturday afternoon because an aircraft issue forced them to stay in Washington on Friday.