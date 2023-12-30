Trail Blazers beat Spurs 134-128 to split 2-game set in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Jerami Grant and Malcolm Brogdon each scored 27 points and the Portland Trail Blazers took advantage of San Antonio rookie star Victor Wembanyama's absence to beat the Spurs 134-128 on Friday night for a split in the two-game set.

Wembanyama rested on the second night of a back-to-back after the rookie rolled an ankle earlier this month. He had 30 points Thursday night in San Antonio's 118-105 victory.

Brogdon also had seven assists. Jabari Walker scored a career-high 24 points, and rookie Scoot Henderson added 21 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds.

Keldon Johnson scored 27 points for San Antonio.

After the Trail Blazers led by 26, the Spurs cut it to five in the final seconds. Portland was 16 of 27 from 3-point range, while San Antonio was 14 of 33.

In the first half, Grant scored 20 points and Henderson had 11 points and seven assists to help Portland take a 71-56 lead. Portland scored 14 points off 11 turnovers in the half. San Antonio cut it to 104-94 heading into the fourth.

The Trail Blazers were once again without key players as well, missing leading scorer Anfernee Simons for the second straight game because of an illness.

Portland Trail Blazers forward Jabari Walker runs back to defend against the San Antonio Spurs during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, in Portland, Ore. Credit: AP/Howard Lao

UP NEXT

Spurs: Host Boston on Sunday night.

Trail Blazers: At Phoenix on Monday night.