Anthony Edwards fined again, $50K for obscene gesture that brings season punishment total to $285K

Minnesota Timberwolves assistant coach Pablo Prigioni, left, gets in the...

Minnesota Timberwolves assistant coach Pablo Prigioni, left, gets in the way of guard Anthony Edwards after Edwards received a technical foul in the third quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, in Minneapolis. Credit: AP/Bruce Kluckhohn

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK — Anthony Edwards has yet another bill to pay to the NBA. The Minnesota Timberwolves star has been fined $50,000 for making obscene gestures toward a game official.

The league announced the punishment on Monday before Minnesota played at Washington, citing his conduct with 1:26 left in the third quarter of the 127-125 loss to Memphis on Saturday. Edwards, a two-time All-Star in his fifth season, had been subbed out with 2:25 remaining in the period. He received his NBA-leading ninth technical foul of the season while on the bench.

Edwards has been penalized a total of $285,000 by the league this season for five different behavioral transgressions, mostly for language. During December, he was docked $100,000 for profanity during a live television interview, $75,000 for a profane public criticism of the officiating and $25,000 for profanity in a media interview. In November, he was fined $35,000 for making an obscene gesture on the court.

