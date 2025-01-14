Heat center Bam Adebayo out with lower back soreness against Clippers
More NBA news
Green ties career high with 42 points as Rockets rally for 120-118 victory over Grizzlies1m read
Anthony Edwards fined again, $50K for obscene gesture that brings season punishment total to $285K
Anthony Edwards scores 41 as the Timberwolves beat struggling Wizards 120-1061m read
Agbaji and Barnes lead the Raptors to a 104-101 win over the Warriors1m read
Lakers, Clippers return to their home courts after days of fire devastation across Los Angeles2m read