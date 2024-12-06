NBA fines Celtics' Jaylen Brown $25,000 after his throat-slash gesture against Detroit
NEW YORK — Boston forward Jaylen Brown was fined $25,000 by the NBA for his throat-slash gesture after a dunk against Detroit on Wednesday night.
NBA head of basketball operations Joe Dumars announced the penalty Friday. Brown was fined for what the NBA considered an “inappropriate gesture.”
It occurred right before the end of the first quarter when Brown threw down a two-handed dunk against Detroit's Isaiah Stewart. Brown then stared at Stewart for a few moments before moving his hand against his throat.
Brown told the media after the 130-120 victory over the Pistons that he expected to hear from the NBA for his actions.
More NBA news
