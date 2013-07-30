Detroit Pistons acquire Brandon Jennings from Milwaukee Bucks, according to AP source

DETROIT -- A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press that the Detroit Pistons have acquired point guard Brandon Jennings from the Milwaukee Bucks for point guard Brandon Knight and two prospects.

The person, who spoke Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the trade hasn't been announced, says Jennings has agreed to a $24 million, three-year contract with the Pistons. The person says Detroit will also give up seldom-used center Viacheslav Kravtsov and forward Khris Middleton in the trade.

Detroit has been active this offseason -- signing free agents Josh Smith, Chauncey Billups and Luigi Datome -- as it desperately tries to end its four-year postseason drought.

The Pistons signed Billups to mentor Knight, but have chosen to replace him with Jennings.