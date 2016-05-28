SportsBasketball

Bryce Dejean-Jones, New Orleans Pelicans guard, dies from gunshot in Dallas

In this Oct. 3, 2015, file photo, New Orleans Pelicans' Bryce Dejean-Jones (31) drives the ball around the defense of Indiana Pacers' Rodney Stuckey (2) during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game in Indianapolis. Credit: AP / Doug McSchooler

DALLAS — Police say New Orleans Pelicans guard Bryce Dejean-Jones was fatally shot after breaking down the door to a Dallas apartment.

Sr. Cpl. DeMarquis Black said in a statement that officers were called early Saturday morning and found the 23-year-old player collapsed in an outdoor passageway. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

Black says a person living at the apartment was sleeping when he heard his door kicked open. The man retrieved a handgun and fired when Dejean-Jones began kicking the bedroom door.

Dejean-Jones was a Los Angeles native and it wasn’t immediately clear why he was in Dallas.

In his only NBA season, which ended in February because of a broken right wrist, Dejean-Jones started 11 of 14 games and averaged 5.6 points and 3.4 rebounds.

