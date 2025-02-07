Bucks acquire Kevin Porter Jr. from Clippers for MarJon Beauchamp

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks have acquired guard/forward Kevin Porter Jr. from the Los Angeles Clippers for forward MarJon Beauchamp.

The 24-year-old Porter has averaged 9.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 19.6 minutes in 45 games this season. He averaged 19.2 points for the Houston Rockets in 2022-23 but was out of the NBA and playing in Greece last season.

He pleaded guilty in January 2024 to misdemeanor assault and a harassment violation in connection with a September 2023 incident at a Manhattan hotel. Prosecutors said Porter attacked his girlfriend, leaving her covered in blood with a deep cut above her right eye. She denied that, accusing prosecutors of pushing a “false narrative.”

The 24-year-old Beauchamp averaged 2 points, 1.2 rebounds and 4.7 minutes in 26 games this season for the Bucks, who selected him with the 24th overall pick in the 2022 draft.