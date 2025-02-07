SportsBasketball

Bucks acquire Kevin Porter Jr. from Clippers for MarJon Beauchamp

By The Associated Press

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks have acquired guard/forward Kevin Porter Jr. from the Los Angeles Clippers for forward MarJon Beauchamp.

The 24-year-old Porter has averaged 9.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 19.6 minutes in 45 games this season. He averaged 19.2 points for the Houston Rockets in 2022-23 but was out of the NBA and playing in Greece last season.

He pleaded guilty in January 2024 to misdemeanor assault and a harassment violation in connection with a September 2023 incident at a Manhattan hotel. Prosecutors said Porter attacked his girlfriend, leaving her covered in blood with a deep cut above her right eye. She denied that, accusing prosecutors of pushing a “false narrative.”

The 24-year-old Beauchamp averaged 2 points, 1.2 rebounds and 4.7 minutes in 26 games this season for the Bucks, who selected him with the 24th overall pick in the 2022 draft.

More NBA news

Bucks acquire Kevin Porter Jr. from Clippers for MarJon Beauchamp
Young Trail Blazers ride a wave of 6 straight wins and defying expectations2m read
Clippers acquire Bogdanovic and picks from Hawks for Mann, Hyland1m read
LeBron James becomes oldest player to score 40 points in NBA history, dropping 42 in Lakers' victory2m read
Warriors' Kerr, Lakers' Redick host basketball team from Pacific Palisades high school hurt by fire1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME