Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo returns after missing 1 game with right adductor strain

Credit: AP/Morry Gash

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo returned to Milwaukee’s lineup Thursday against Utah after missing a game with a right adductor strain.

Antetokounmpo had been listed as questionable on the injury report, but coach Doc Rivers said before the game that the two-time MVP would be available.

The Bucks are looking to snap out of their early season slump against the Jazz.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 31 points, 12.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game.

Rivers also said at his pregame availability that he planned to alter his lineup, with Andre Jackson Jr. making his first start of the season and Gary Trent Jr. moving to a bench role.

Jackson played a season-high 25 minutes Monday and had seven points and seven rebounds. Trent is averaging 8 points per game and is shooting just 28.8% overall and 23.1% from 3-point range.

“We keep looking for that position just to be a good role player, a defensive stopper,” Rivers said. “Gary’s been struggling, too. I think eventually Gary will work his way back. I’m just trying to give him room to breathe and get out of his little thing, because I know he will.”

Credit: AP/Morry Gash

