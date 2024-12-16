SportsBasketball

Bucks guard Khris Middleton misses practice with illness on eve of NBA Cup final

Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton tries to get past Orlando Magic's Kentavious Caldwell-Pope during the second half of an Emirates NBA cup tournament quarterfinals basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Milwaukee. Credit: AP/Morry Gash

By The Associated Press

LAS VEGAS — Milwaukee Bucks guard Khris Middleton missed practice Monday because of illness, leaving his status for the NBA Cup final against the Oklahoma City Thunder somewhat unclear.

The Bucks and Thunder play for the Cup on Tuesday night.

Middleton has played in only four games so far this season, averaging 7.0 points, 5.8 assists and 3 rebounds in those contests. He missed the Bucks’ first 21 games while recovering from offseason surgeries on each of his ankles.

The three-time All-Star, who was part of Milwaukee's NBA championship and USA Basketball's run to Olympic gold at the Tokyo Games in 2021, had six points for the Bucks in Saturday's semifinal win over Atlanta.

