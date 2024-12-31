Antetokounmpo and Bucks shake off sluggish 1st half, rally to beat the Pacers 120-112

INDIANAPOLIS — Giannis Antetokounmpo shook off a four-point first half and finished with 30 points and 12 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks rallied from a 19-point deficit and beat the Indiana Pacers 120-112 on Tuesday.

Antetokounmpo, a two-time MVP who missed the previous three games with a non-COVID illness, stepped up in the second half after the Bucks fell behind 83-64 in the third quarter. The NBA scoring leader made 11 of 20 shots from the field and 8 of 13 from the line while adding five assists.

Brook Lopez scored 16 points and Bobby Portis Jr. had 14 points and 15 rebounds for the Bucks, who outscored the Pacers 67-48 after halftime.

Bennedict Mathurin led the Pacers with 25 points. Pascal Siakam had 20.

Takeaways

Bucks: Just when it seemed as if the Bucks were headed to a third consecutive loss, they went on a 12-0 run and trimmed a huge deficit to three points entering the final quarter. The strong second half made up for a sluggish first half.

Pacers: Each time Indiana nears .500, there’s a setback with another disappointing loss. Blowing such a big lead at home could sting for a while.

Key moment

Gary Trent Jr. hit two clutch 3-pointers late, the first with the Bucks leading by one and the second with a two-point lead just as the shot clock expired to make it 115-110 with 1:39 remaining.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis (9) is fouled while shooting by Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. Credit: AP/AJ Mast

Key stat

Damian Lillard missed all seven shots, including three 3s, and committed two turnovers in a forgettable first half while being hounded by top Pacers defender Andrew Nembhard. Lillard finished with 3-for-14 shooting for nine points.

Up next

The Bucks host Brooklyn on Thursday, and the Pacers visit Miami on Thursday.

