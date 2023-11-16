Lillard scores 37, Bucks overcome Antetokounmpo's absence to beat Raptors 128-112

TORONTO — Damian Lillard had 37 points and a season-high 13 assists, Malik Beasley scored a season-high 30 points and the Milwaukee Bucks overcame Giannis Antetokounmpo’s absence to beat the Toronto Raptors 128-112 on Wednesday night.

Antetokounmpo missed his first game of the season after playing the first 10, sitting out because of a strained right calf. He played 35 minutes in Monday’s win over Chicago, finishing with 35 points and 11 rebounds. The 7-footer is averaging 29.5 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

Bobby Portis scored 18 points for Milwaukee and Cameron Payne had 13.

Lillard shot 9 for 18 and made 15 of 16 at the free throw line.

The Bucks finished 20 for 39 from long range, matching a season-high for made 3-pointers. Beasley shot 8 for 11 from deep while Lillard made 4 of 10.

Milwaukee avenged a loss at Toronto and won for the second time since Lillard returned after missing two games because of a sore right calf.

Bucks guard MarJon Beauchamp scored four points in 10 minutes before leaving because of a sprained right ankle.

Milwaukee Bucks' Damian Lillard (0) drives past Toronto Raptors' Jakob Poeltl (19) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, in Toronto. Credit: AP/Frank Gunn

Scottie Barnes scored 29 points for the Raptors. Jakob Poeltl had 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Toronto fell behind by 20-plus points for the second straight game. Toronto rallied from a 71-48 deficit to beat Washington 111-107 on Monday, but didn’t have enough to recover against the Bucks.

Beasley connected from long range to put Milwaukee up 93-60 with 5:05 left in the third quarter, Toronto’s biggest deficit of the season.

Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby missed his second straight game because of a cut finger on his right hand while guard Gary Trent Jr. (plantar fasciitis, right foot) sat for a third straight.

Milwaukee Bucks' Damian Lillard (0) drives between Toronto Raptors' Jakob Poeltl (19) and Pascal Siakam during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, in Toronto. Credit: AP/Frank Gunn

With Anunoby out, rookie Gradey Dick made his first start for Toronto. Dick, who turns 20 on November 20, became the third teenager to start a game for the Raptors. Tracy McGrady and Chris Bosh were the others.

Toronto led 8-2 early but the Bucks replied with a 17-0 run and never trailed again. Milwaukee led 36-21 after one quarter and 70-47 at the half.

UP NEXT

Bucks: Milwaukee visits the Charlotte Hornets on Friday in an In-Season Tournament game.

Raptors: Toronto begins tournament play by hosting the Boston Celtics on Friday.