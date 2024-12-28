SportsBasketball

Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu has a strained right calf

Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) left, drives to the...

Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) left, drives to the basket past Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, in Chicago. Credit: AP/Melissa Tamez

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu has a strained right calf and will be reevaluated in 10 days.

Dosunmu got hurt during Monday night's 112-91 loss to Milwaukee. The Bulls provided an update on his injury on Saturday.

Dosunmu, who turns 25 on Jan. 17, is averaging 12.6 points and 4.8 assists in his fourth NBA season. He has appeared in 30 games, including 17 starts.

The Chicago native was selected by the Bulls in the second round of the 2021 draft.

