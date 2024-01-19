Vucevic and DeRozan each score 24 points to help Bulls beat Raptors 116-110

TORONTO — Nikola Vucevic had 24 points and 13 rebounds, DeMar DeRozan scored 24 points against his former team and the Chicago Bulls beat the Toronto Raptors 116-110 on Thursday night.

Colby White added 23 points to help the Bulls snap a four-game losing streak in Toronto. Patrick Williams scored 12 points, and Alex Caruso and Ayo Dosunmu each had 10. Chicago outscored Toronto 74-50 on points in the paint.

Scottie Barnes had 31 points, one shy of his career best, for Toronto. RJ Barrett added 17 points.

The Raptors shot a season-worst 4 for 32 from long range Monday in a loss to Boston, then made a season-high 20 on Wednesday in a win Miami. Toronto went cold again Thursday, missing nine straight from distance to begin the game. The Raptors finished 10 for 38 on 3-pointers.

Bruce Brown scored 15 points in his Toronto debut, a day after being part of thetrade that sent two-time All-Star Pascal Siakam to Indiana.

Fellow Toronto newcomers forward Jordan Nwora and guard Kira Lewis Jr. were both active but neither played.

Toronto trailed 38-27 after the first quarter but rallied to cut the gap to five points, 63-58, at the half. Barnes scored nine points in the third, but the Bulls took a 90-86 lead to the fourth.

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan is defended by Toronto Raptors forward Bruce Brown during the first period of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, in Toronto. Credit: AP/Christopher Katsarov

Raptors center Jakob Poeltl missed his sixth straight game because of a sprained left ankle.

UP NEXT

Bulls: Host Memphis on Saturday night.

Raptors: At New York on Saturday night.