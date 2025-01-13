Chicago Bulls forward Torrey Craig sidelined by a sprained right ankle

SportsBasketball

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) drives to the basket while guarded by Chicago Bulls forward Torrey Craig (13) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. Credit: AP/Jacob Kupferman

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — Chicago Bulls forward Torrey Craig has a sprained right ankle and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

The 34-year-old Craig hasn't played since scoring a season-high 18 points in a 115-108 victory at Charlotte on Dec. 30. He has appeared in just nine games in his second season with Chicago, averaging 6.9 points and 2.8 rebounds.

The team provided an update on Craig on Monday.

Chicago is 18-21 after losing 124-119 to Sacramento on Sunday. It hosts New Orleans on Tuesday night.

Craig made his NBA debut with Denver in 2017. He has career averages of 6.0 points and 4.0 rebounds in 441 career games, also playing for Milwaukee, Phoenix and Indiana.

