Celtics overcome Lakers despite Kobe's 41

Paul Pierce scored 32 points, Kevin Garnett had 18 points and 13 rebounds with a large bandage over a cut on his head, and the visiting Boston Celtics won their NBA Finals rematch with the Lakers Sunday, overcoming Kobe Bryant's 41 points in a 109-96 victory.

"It's another game, but it was definitely an emotional game, especially because we lost Game 7 here," said Pierce, who dueled down the second-half stretch with Bryant. "It feels good to come back in this building and get a win."

Ray Allen scored 21 points for the Celtics in the longtime rivals' first meeting since Los Angeles rallied from a late 13-point deficit for an 83-79 win in Game 7 last June, ending an exhausting series.

Heat 108, Thunder 103: Dwyane Wade scored 32 points and Eddie House hit the go-ahead three-pointer with 22.2 seconds left as visiting Miami got its Big 3 back together and beat host Oklahoma City. LeBron James added 23 points and 13 rebounds, Chris Bosh scored 20 in his first game back after a four-game absence and the Heat snapped Oklahoma City's six-game home winning streak. Kevin Durant scored 33 points but missed a contested jumper along the left baseline that would've tied the game. Jeff Green had 23 points and 11 rebounds, and Russell Westbrook added 21 points and 10 assists.

Durant drew a rare technical foul for jawing with Bosh. And he wasn't done talking. When Durant was asked after the game about the altercation, he said: "There's a lot of fake tough guys in this league and he's one of them."

Both Durant and Bosh were called for technical fouls.

Magic 103, Cavaliers 87: Dwight Howard had 20 points and 20 rebounds in three quarters of work and host Orlando handed Cleveland its 20th straight loss and 30th in 31 games.

76ers 110, Nuggets 99: Andre Iguodala scored 24 points and Thaddeus Young 21 to lead host Philadelphia. Carmelo Anthony was 3-for-12 for 12 points. Chauncey Billups led the Nuggets with 27 points.

Pacers fire O'Brien

The Indiana Pacers fired coach Jim O'Brien after failing to make the playoffs each of the past three years and squandering a promising start this season. Team president Larry Bird announced the firing . Assistant coach Frank Vogel will take over the team on an interim basis. - AP