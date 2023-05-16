Chase Buford leaves Sydney Kings after back-to-back Australian NBL titles

SYDNEY — Chase Buford is leaving his role as head coach of the Sydney Kings after leading the club to back-to-back titles in Australia’s National Basketball League.

The club released a statement Tuesday saying it won't be taking up its option for Buford to return for a third season because the 34-year-old American couldn’t commit exclusively to the job. The Kings have supported Buford’s pursuit of a role in the NBA.

“We wish nothing but the best for Chase. This is a difficult decision but one that is made from respect, to Chase and his ambitions, but also the best interests of the Sydney Kings,” Kings chairman Paul Smith said. “Chase has played a monumental role in the success of the club over the past two seasons.”

Buford took over at the Kings in 2021 and helped the club break a 17-year title drought in his first season. He remained in charge for the successful title defense in 2022-23.

The Kings will start an international search for a head coach to take over for the 2023-24 season.