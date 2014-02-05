SportsBasketball

Chicago Bulls' Joakim Noah fined by NBA

Joakim Noah of the Chicago Bulls points towards the bench...

Joakim Noah of the Chicago Bulls points towards the bench during the second quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center. (Dec. 25, 2013) Credit: Getty Images

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Chicago Bulls center Joakim Noah has been fined by the NBA for yelling at the officials after he was ejected from a game at Sacramento.

The league announced the $15,000 penalty on Tuesday.

Noah received two technical fouls in less than three minutes during the third quarter of Chicago's 99-70 loss on Monday night. The All-Star gestured at the referees and yelled obscenities as he was escorted off the court at the 7:40 mark.

Noah apologized for his actions after the game.

