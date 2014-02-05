Chicago Bulls' Joakim Noah fined by NBA

Chicago Bulls center Joakim Noah has been fined by the NBA for yelling at the officials after he was ejected from a game at Sacramento.

The league announced the $15,000 penalty on Tuesday.

Noah received two technical fouls in less than three minutes during the third quarter of Chicago's 99-70 loss on Monday night. The All-Star gestured at the referees and yelled obscenities as he was escorted off the court at the 7:40 mark.

Noah apologized for his actions after the game.