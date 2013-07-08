Chris Kaman headed back to Los Angeles, this time with Lakers

LOS ANGELES -- Chris Kaman is headed back to Los Angeles, this time with the Lakers.

The 7-foot free agent center who spent the first eight years of his career with the Clippers said Monday on Twitter that he had agreed to join the Lakers. The deal is reportedly for one year at $3.2 million.

"I am going to be going back to LA and it's to play for the Lakers!" Kaman wrote. "I am excited about this move and can't wait to play!"

Lakers general manager Mitch Kupchak later issued a statement through the team saying Los Angeles has been negotiating with Kaman and intends to sign him.

It will be Kaman's second straight season on a one-year contract. He had an $8 million deal to be the starter in Dallas last season but spent more than half of every game on coach Rick Carlisle's bench.

He spent the previous season with New Orleans after he was part of the trade that sent Chris Paul to the Clippers.

The Lakers grabbed Kaman after Dwight Howard chose not to return and agreed to a deal with the Houston Rockets.

The 31-year-old Kaman started 52 of his 66 games with the Mavericks, but averaged the fewest minutes of his career because he struggled on the defensive end in Carlisle's system. He scored 10.5 points per game but tied a career low from his rookie season at 5.6 rebounds and had his lowest average in blocks at 0.8.

Kaman was an All-Star with the Clippers in 2009-10, when he averaged a career-high 18.5 points. He has career averages of 11.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks.