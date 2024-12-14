SportsBasketball

Chris Paul ejected from Spurs' game against the Trail Blazers

San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul (3) walks off the...

San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul (3) walks off the court after being ejected during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers Friday, Dec. 13, 2024, in Portland, Ore. Credit: AP/Amanda Loman

By The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. — San Antonio veteran guard Chris Paul was ejected from the Spurs' game at Portland on Friday night after getting his second technical foul.

Paul left the game when he earned his second tech with 1:03 left in the first quarter, just 11 seconds after his first. It was unclear why Paul was tossed.

Paul, who was averaging 10.2 points per game and 8.5 assists, had five points, four rebounds and four assists when he was ejected.

The Spurs went into the game with just 11 players available. Stephon Castle, averaging 12.1 points, was out for the first time this season because of a bruised left shoulder.

Also unavailable were Zach Collins (bruised lower back), Keldon Johnson (left calf strain) and Tre Jones (sprained left shoulder) were also ruled out.

