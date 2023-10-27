Cleveland Cavaliers forward Bobby "Bingo" Smith, part of "Miracle of Richfield" team, dead at 77

CLEVELAND — Bobby “Bingo ” Smith, a small forward who helped the Cleveland Cavaliers climb from expansion team to playoff contender in the 1970s, has died. He was 77.

The Cavs announced Smith's passing on Thursday night. There was no immediate known cause of death, but Smith had battled health issues in recent years.

Smith is one of seven former players to have his number retired by Cleveland. Smith's No. 7 jersey was hung in the rafters in 1979.

Smith played his rookie season with San Diego before he was selected by Cleveland in the 1970 expansion draft. Although the Cavs struggled in their first few seasons in the NBA, Smith was one of the team's best players.

He led the Cavs in scoring in the 1974-75 season, and the following year Smith, playing alongside Austin Carr, Campy Russell and Jim Chones — all three of whom are still broadcasters with the club — helped Cleveland make the playoffs for the first time.

The Cavs rallied to upset the heavily favored Washington Bullets in a seven-game series now known as the “Miracle of Richfield.” Three of the games were decided in the final two seconds, one went to overtime, and when the Cavs won Game 7, fans stormed the Richfield Coliseum floor and tore down the basket stanchions.

Smith played four more seasons with Cleveland before finishing his career with the San Diego Clippers.

“Bingo was one of the most gifted players to ever grace the wine and gold, and his impact on the court and throughout the community made a lasting impression on everyone that ever came into contact with him," said Russell, the team's director of alumni relations.

“He spent the majority of his life doing what he loved and his loyalty to the Cavaliers never wavered.”

Carr remembered Smith's grit on the floor.

“Bingo was always a giving teammate and one of the most fierce competitors I ever played with,” he said. "This is truly a sad moment in our franchise history and my heart goes out to his family.”

Smith remains among the team's statistical leaders in several categories, including games (4th), field goals made (3rd), field goals attempted (3rd), minutes (5th) and points (6th).