SportsBasketball

Powell leads the Clippers to a 114-110 victory over the Grizzlies

Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) handles the ball...

Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) handles the ball against Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaylen Wells (0) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, in Memphis, Tenn. Credit: AP/Brandon Dill

By The Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Norman Powell scored 29 points, including four in the final 25 seconds to lead the Los Angeles Clippers to a 114-110 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night.

With the game tied at 110, Powell hit a 14-foot jumper with 25 seconds left and then converted two free throws to give the Clippers their third win in four games. James Harden had 21 points, nine assists and eight rebounds, and Ivica Zubac finished with 20 points and a season-high 20 rebounds.

Jaren Jackson Jr. led Memphis with 24 points, and Ja Morant scored 23. Desmond Bane had 21 points and seven assists.

The game was close throughout. By late in the fourth quarter, there had been 13 lead changes and nine ties.

Takeaways

Clippers: They were able to keep Memphis at bay until the final push by Powell, with help from Harden in the fourth quarter.

Grizzlies: Committed 19 turnovers that led to 31 points for Los Angeles.

Key moment

Early in the third quarter, the Grizzlies were on the break with Jaylen Wells leading the attack. He found Morant near the top of the key, and the 6-foot-2 star went straight at Zubac protecting the rim. At the last second, Morant spun like a cyclone, flipped the ball over his head from the left side and banked it in.

Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) shoots ahead of...

Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) shoots ahead of Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) and center Zach Edey (14) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, in Memphis, Tenn. Credit: AP/Brandon Dill

Key stat

Memphis leads the NBA with 58.7 points in the paint per game but was held to 42. The Grizzlies also finished 13 points below their league-leading average.

Up next

The Clippers host Golden State on Friday. The Grizzlies host Toronto on Thursday.

More NBA news

Pistons overcome LeBron's triple-double, beat Lakers 117-114 to sweep their season series1m read
Myles Turner hits late 3-pointer, scores 23 as Pacers beat Warriors 111-1051m read
Jokic scores 32 points and the Nuggets rout the Suns 117-901m read
Doncic scores 27 points in return from two-game absence as Mavericks beat Trail Blazers 132-108
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 41 in Thunder's 123-105 win over Wizards1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME