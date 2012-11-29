Dallas Mavericks to sign Derek Fisher

CHICAGO -- The Dallas Mavericks will sign veteran point guard Derek Fisher on Thursday, coach Rick Carlisle announced after a 101-78 loss to Chicago.

Dallas played Wednesday without Darren Collison, who had started 14 of the Mavericks' 15 games at the point, because of a sprained right middle finger sustained in Tuesday's loss to Philadelphia. Third-year guard Dominique Jones started for the second straight game at the position, getting 10 points and five assists in 24 minutes.

Fisher has won five championship rings, all with the Los Angeles Lakers, during his 16 NBA seasons. He played in all 20 of Oklahoma City's playoff games last season as the Thunder made the finals for the first time since leaving Seattle.

Fisher is a stout defender who has averaged 8.6 points over his career. Dallas will have to release one of its current 15 players to make room for Fisher.