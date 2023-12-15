76ers agree to multi-year extension with team president Daryl Morey

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers extended team president Daryl Morey's contract through the 2027-28 season on Friday.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Morey’s .653 winning percentage through his first three seasons represents the best mark in franchise history. Last season, the 76ers compiled a 54-28 regular-season record, the team’s best mark since 2000-01. They are off to a 16-7 start this season.

Among his biggest moves, Morey hired Nick Nurse as head coach before this season.

“Daryl is one of the best front office executives in sports and I greatly value his leadership,” 76ers managing partner Josh Harris said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to have reached an agreement to extend his contract and look forward to working together to maximize our chances of competing for an NBA title.”

Morey's .624 winning percentage in 17 years as lead decision maker with Houston and Philadelphia ranks fourth all-time among NBA executives with at least 1,000 games of experience.