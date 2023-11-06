Donovan Mitchell scores 31 points, Cavaliers beat Warriors to end 16-game series skid

CLEVELAND — Donovan Mitchell scored 31 points and Cleveland Cavaliers beat Golden State 115-104 on Sunday night to end a 16-game losing streak against the Warriors.

Darius Garland added 24 points and seven assists, Evan Mobley had 13 points and 16 rebounds and Max Strus scored 15 points for Cleveland, which had lost its first three home games. The Cavaliers beat Golden State for the first time since Dec. 25, 2016, spanning 12 regular-season and four playoff losses.

Stephen Curry scored 28 points and made seven of 11 3-pointers, and Draymond Green had 18 points and eight assists for the Warriors. Golden State never got closer than five points in the second half and lost for the first time on the road.

The Warriors were 4-0 in away games — matching the second-best start in franchise history — and had won five in a row overall. Klay Thompson and Jonathan Kuminga each scored 15 points.

Mitchell also had seven assists and two steals in 34 minutes. Jarrett Allen added 12 points and nine rebounds, helping Cleveland outrebound Golden State 55-44.

Golden State and Cleveland squared off in four straight NBA Finals from 2015-18. The Cavaliers’ lone championship occurred in 2016, when they rallied from a 3-1 series deficit and won Game 7 on the road.

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) plays against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Cleveland. Credit: AP/Ron Schwane

