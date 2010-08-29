Durant leads Team USA to second win in FIBA World Championships

ISTANBUL, Turkey - Kevin Durant scored 22 points and Kevin Love had 10 points and 11 rebounds in a gritty 13 minutes off the bench as the United States beat Slovenia, 99-77, in a FIBA World Championships opening-round game Sunday.

"They did a great job of fighting, getting stops and making plays, and we know that we can't go out here and blow every team out," Durant said. "We had to make this a grind game and we did that, and a good job of keeping our composure."

Rudy Gay finished with 16 points for the Americans (2-0). Russell Westbrook and Andre Iguodala each had 11. Durant shot 8-for-13 from the field before sitting out the fourth quarter and Love always seemed to be around the ball - even when a Slovenian player tried holding his arm so he couldn't get it.

Bostjan Nachbar scored 13 points for Slovenia (1-1), which had an enormous edge in the stands.

"I think we tried our best. We made Team USA play their best basketball, which was very important," said Nachbar, who once played with the Nets. "I think across 40 minutes, you could see which team was better. I don't think there was a question about it. But for us, especially for young players, it was a big confidence-booster."

Slovenia fans, many dressed in green shirts, lined the streets outside the arena 90 minutes before tipoff. They filled large areas throughout the building and stood and roared when the Slovenians came out for pregame warm-ups.

"We're used to that playing in Spain and Greece, so it was cool," Durant said. "I think we had to do a better job of holding on to the game and keeping them quiet by making plays, and I think we did that."

The Americans face Brazil Monday night, then have a day off before their final two games in group play.