Embiid and Maxey each score 34, 76ers beat Raptors 114-107 to give Nurse first win

TORONTO — Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey each scored 34 points, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Toronto Raptors 114-107 on Saturday night to give new coach Nick Nurse his first win against his former team.

Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 18 points and Tobias Harris had 15 as the 76ers won their fourth straight over the Raptors.

Toronto fired Nurse in April after five seasons as head coach.

“It felt like it was time, probably both sides,” Nurse said of his departure before the game.

Nurse led Toronto to the NBA championship in 2019 and was voted NBA Coach of the Year in 2020. Fans rose for a brief standing ovation when Nurse was honored with a video tribute during a first-quarter timeout.

The 76ers again played without guard James Harden. Hoping to be traded, the 2018 MVP arrived late to training camp and said before the season that his fractured relationship with team president Daryl Morey couldn’t be repaired.

Harden also did not travel with the team for Thursday’s season-opening loss at Milwaukee.

Philadelphia 76ers coach Nick Nurse watches during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Toronto. Credit: AP/Chris Young

Maxey shot 7 for 9 from 3-point range. The rest of the Sixers went 3 for 19 behind the arc.

Scottie Barnes scored 24 points, Gary Trent Jr. had 17 and rookie Gradey Dick scored 16 points for the Raptors.

Dennis Schroder had 15 points and 10 assists, and Pascal Siakam added 11 points. Toronto lost for the second straight day after winning its season opener on Wednesday.

The Raptors played without forward O.G. Anunoby, who sat because of muscle cramps. Anunoby left in the fourth quarter of Friday’s overtime loss at Chicago because of cramps in his right leg. Trent started in his place.

Toronto Raptors' Scottie Barnes shoots over Philadelphia 76ers' Tyrese Maxey during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Toronto. Credit: AP/Chris Young

Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa left after 18 minutes because of a tight left groin.

Five players connected from deep as the Raptors shot 7 for 7 from 3-point range in the first quarter to lead 36-27. Toronto scored 35 points in the first half at Chicago on Friday.

Maxey scored 15 points in the second but the Raptors were ahead 59-56 at halftime.

Philadelphia reclaimed the lead by scoring 15 of the first 17 points of the second half, including six from Embiid. The 76ers took a 91-79 lead to the fourth.

UP NEXT

76ers: Host the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday.

Raptors: Host the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday.