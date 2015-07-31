Ex-Net Gerald Wallace traded from Golden State to Philadelphia for Jason Thompson

The Golden State Warriors have acquired forward/center Jason Thompson from the Philadelphia 76ers for forward and formet Net Gerald Wallace, the player they had just received from Boston in the David Lee deal.

NBA champion Golden State announced the trade Friday, a deal that also gives Philadelphia cash and draft considerations.

Warriors general manager Bob Myers says Thompson "adds considerably to our team's depth, which was a big key to our success last season and will be moving forward."

The 29-year-old Thompson played in 81 games last season with 63 starts, averaging 6.1 points and 6.5 rebounds in 24.6 minutes with seven double-doubles.

He was drafted by the Sacramento Kings with the 12th overall pick of the 2008 draft. Thompson was traded to Philadelphia from Sacramento, along with Carl Landry and Nik Stauskas, on July 9.